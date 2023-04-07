For those of you basking in the indictment of Donald Trump, maybe you should listen to what the world is saying about it. For example, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said about the Trump indictment “Imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone.” It took two years to go from ‘the’ world leader to a laughing stock.
John Wright
Rockingham
