As I write this letter, a large number of people are gathering for an indoor rally for President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada. This rally is violating Nevada’s restriction on gatherings of 50 or more people. Very few masks are being worn and social distancing is not being observed.
At the same time, there are so many health care workers who are working valiantly in hospitals to save the lives of people who have been infected with the virus by coming into contact with people who are carriers.
In a large indoor crowd like this one, we can expect large numbers of attenders to infect others who will then crowd the hospitals and put a heavy burden on overworked hospital staff. This will also add to our unbelievable number of deaths in our country.
When will our current leaders and all citizens listen to our health experts? This makes me sad!
Ruby Lehman
Harrisonburg
