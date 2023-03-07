I just listened to a few portions of Trump's speech on March 4. I am old enough to have some memories of Hitler and some of his speeches.
Trump's speech was right out of Hitler's playbook. If we want a dictatorship for our country, he is your man. It is hard to believe one of our major parties would support someone who admits to wanting rid of democratic government. Behind doors, the Republicans will say they are opposed to hate speech, but not a single one will say publicly their opposition. They should consider that no response is an endorsement.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
