My brother Steve died from COVID-19 on June 3 at only 69. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his grandkids.
I was sad but accepting when other members of my family have died. Steve’s passing has left me sad, and deeply angry. Steve’s death was unnecessary.
I hold Donald Trump personally responsible not just for Steve, but for tens of thousands of other victims of his “it is what it is” attitude. He did not take action when he was first told of the danger in December, nor again in January and February. In March Trump proudly banned travel from China and still brags about his “early action.” We were the 45th country to ban travel because of COVID. He calls that early. I would say shame on Donald Trump, but that would be a waste of time. Trump has no shame.
Jennifer Stroop Hensley
Grottoes
