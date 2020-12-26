Just when you thought Trump could not possibly sink any lower, he dives deeper into new depths of depravity. Now he is not only calling his mindless cult followers to hold massive protests to intimidate Congress when it recognizes and further validates the decision of the Electoral College that Biden won and he lost, but adds that they should be “wild” as well as massive protests.
He has now dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s on narcissist/fascist/sociopath and unfit. But Ben Cline and his other trained poodles in the GOP will not dare object to his absolutely gang leader behavior, so when our nation’s capital is under siege with the Proud Boys and other nutjob violent militias, it will be without objection by Trump’s 6th District toy poodle. Treason and anarchy are not enough to cause Ben Cline to look for another person to follow it seems.
Thomas Yeager
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.