I continue to read and hear the Trump party rail about his legal charges. Regardless of your position we must remember that it was a group of ordinary citizens who listened and found probable cause for legal charges.
Trump was given an opportunity to tell his side to the Jury and he declined. In the normal process he will be charged and required to appear before a jury of his peers where he can present his witnesses and his lawyers can make his defense. He is innocent until and if the jury finds him guilty.
The interference by Trumpets such as Ben Cline, Gov. Youngkin, Lindsey Graham and multiple others violates their oath of office. The legal proceedings should be allowed to proceed as usual. We should remember at election time that those who have violated their oath of office for political brownie points do not have the interests of their constituents, proper legal process or their country in mind.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
