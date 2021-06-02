On this Memorial Day weekend, Northern Virginia former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock on Sunday morning’s Meet The Press reflected on the recent Senate refusal to empower a non-partisan examination of the Jan. 6 violence, saying that the truth of that event will eventually come out some way. Whether by FBI subpoenas, judicial proceedings, public media examinations, or the voice of history, this horrific event, which threatened the life and limb of our political leaders, much less our democratic processes, will be examined and reviewed.
The refusal to give non-partisan review speaks for itself that political wrangling and election fears cannot restrain the truth that is whispered in the hallway of the Capitol, much less heard in the cries of the pain from the Capitol Police, or affirmed by our national intelligence, that growing violent extremes in our country are threatening our democratic processes.
Some people choose to believe social media conspiracy theories or the “Big Lie” of an election fraud, but the majority of the American electorate knows how to measure truth. It comes from within our democratic system, that a minority of extreme voices and actions is not the final voice of our country.
In fact, this Memorial Day, of all days, reminds us of this truth, that lives have been given against tyranny and political extremism in the past,and that preservation of this truth is now shouldered by those who stand at the portals of political power and those of us who elect them to represent us.
Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.