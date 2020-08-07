I have noticed during the last few rainy days that some people are not turning on their headlights when using their windshield wipers. I think this is a state law. Regardless, think of the other cars on the road and let us see you coming.
Also, if you are at a stop light where someone behind you can turn right on red, please get closer to the center line so that person may turn. Common courtesy is always appreciated.
Kim Lucas
Grottoes
