B.B. Warfield, (a professor at Princeton Seminary in the late 1800s, early 1900s) once stated that “a firm faith in the universal Providence of GOD is the solution of all earthly problems.” What a profound and easy solution, turning to God and asking for His guidance. How hard can this be? It must be impossible to leaders we have, since it doesn’t seem to be divine guidance on their compass. Pray for our country. It needs the perfect hand of God directing it again.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
