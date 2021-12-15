Syndicated columnist Rich Lowry has produced a twisted and false screed about Putin and the “populist right” as he calls followers of Trump.
Think back, Trump sanctioned the Russian Nord Stream gas line to Western Europe, which effectively leaves Ukraine at the mercy of Putin. Completion of that line would allow Putin to cut off the current gas line to the rest of Europe that goes through Ukraine.
Earlier this year Biden lifted the sanction allowing Putin to keep building that Nord Stream line. Gee, who is cozying up to Putin?
Trump sent arms to Ukraine to defend itself. Biden has sent only words. Obama sent blankets to Ukraine the last time it was in danger, and Putin took Crimea.
In Lowry’s mind the fact that Trump is a nationalist puts him in league with the other nationalists in the world, which includes Putin. Couldn’t be more wrong with his faulty logic.
It would be nice if the DN-R would stop printing syndicated columnists who are very left wing and spew garbage.
Gretchen Blakey
Broadway
