Twitter censored incriminating emails and photos from Hunter Biden's laptop, claiming their policies prevent sharing illegally obtained materials. However, the laptop was effectively sold to a computer repair shop via abandonment with an unpaid bill, and was legally shared with the FBI and others. Contrast to President Trump's tax returns, which were illegally leaked to the New York Times. Twitter had no problem with that content.
Twitter is lying about their political censorship. Should they be required to label these actions as campaign donations?
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.