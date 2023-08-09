Harrisonburg is not visitor friendly. I recently was doing document research at the federal courthouse. I parked in the Elizabeth Street parking lot with a Virginia handicap placard and did not get a ticket the first two days. On the third day, I got a ticket. I was not able to move my car every two hours. Why are there so many two-hour parking signs? Why don't you install parking meters to generate income? People could park for up to 6 hours. And why does the parking time begin at 7 a.m. and stop at 7 p.m.? Most cities are 8 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. Where do the attorneys and public attending federal court park? They can't move their cars every two hours.
Since I am not familiar with Harrisonburg, I had no idea where to park. I bet I am not the only one who has gotten a ticket for parking in a spot in violation of a sign. What about the visitors who are shopping and eating downtown? I bet when they go back to their cars to move them, they move them from out of the city and don't go back to spend money. I hope I have no need to spend any more time doing court research. Please put yourself in the visitors' shoes. Thank you.
Cheryl Anderson
Winchester
