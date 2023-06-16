I just heard Governor Youngkin talk about the two-tiered justice system on the news this afternoon. He was referring to the Trump indictments. The reality is there is a two-tiered justice system but not what he was implying. That’s all political blather. There has been a two-tiered justice system for years in our country. One for the rich, that if charged makes bail, goes free, hires the best lawyers that can postpone trials for years. They produce experts to twist the truth to make it hard to recognize. Remember the O.J. trail?
Then, a second justice system for the poor that goes directly to jail after being charged because they can’t afford bail. They sit in jail awaiting trial for however long it takes. They are assigned a public defender that is stretched far too thin to do justice for any of their clients. Yes, there is a two-tiered justice system. Just ask the people that carried out the Commander in Chief’s orders on January 6, 2021.
Rick Herring
McGaheysville
