Gov. Youngkin complained about a two-tiered justice system. I agree. If any one of us had taken even one classified document we would be in jail, no bond. Trump has been given passes on too much. The Republican Trump boot polishers are doing a good job of spreading lies about our justice system, even going so far as saying they want to defund the FBI and Department of Justice; probably the least politicized part of government. This is just plain stupid for this is to our protection of many things.
Trump gets his day in court and a jury of citizens, not politicians, will judge him. Give the system a chance. The politicians should stay out of it.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
Is Biden in jail ?
Are the Clintons in jail ?
Is Pence in jail ?
So... pffffffft... !
