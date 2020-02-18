The pervasive and completely amoral corruption of Don Trumpollini has now driven four longtime federal prosecutors to resign from the Justice Department. His bad joke of an attorney general -- the Pillsbury Doughboy himself -- William Barr, is spreading Trump's corruption throughout the Justice Department like the coronavirus. His equally compliant treasury secretary has delayed financial reports on just how much money Trump has gotten from the taxpayers who have to pay for his presidential entourage to stay at Trump resorts and golf courses when he frequently visits them -- until after the election.
It's all an orgy of corruption and self indulgence by Trump, who has always been just about himself as we know, and except for Mitt Romney every other Republican in Congress has become shameless circus seals -- clapping and cheering him on no matter what he does. We are now officially a banana republic until the November elections.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.