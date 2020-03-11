One of the world’s largest humanitarian crises is fueled by U.S. support: the Saudi- and Emirati-led coalition’s brutal war in Yemen. There are 1.2 million cases of cholera, as Yemen experiences the largest cholera outbreak in modern history. Eight million children are without regular access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene services.
Since March 2015, the U.S. has militarily backed the brutal Saudi-UAE intervention in Yemen, but the U.S. cannot be a credible actor for peace if it continues to arm one side of the conflict. The U.S. must end military involvement in the war in Yemen, reassess its military-only approach to countering terrorism, and help lead efforts to depoliticize and fund Yemen’s post-conflict stabilization and reconstruction. The U.S. must push Saudi Arabia and the UAE to agree to a nationwide cease-fire, negotiate in good faith an end to the Saudi- and Emirati-led intervention, and support an inclusive, intra-Yemeni political settlement to the war.
The press should be giving this genocidal war more coverage.
Fred Lavy
Harrisonburg
