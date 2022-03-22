From the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, "Be it resolved that the Republican Party of Harrisonburg strongly supports the people of Ukraine in their struggle against the forces of the Russian Federation under Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, we view their efforts to defend their democracy against socialism and fascism as a valiant example to all freedom loving people of how fragile our liberties are. Our community welcomes the Ukrainian and Russian immigrants who come here in pursuit of the American dream, to contribute to our society and to live together in peace. As Republicans, we recognize the value of a democratically elected constitutional government of laws that hold it accountable to its people. Our prayers go out to the people of Ukraine."
Pat Haden
Chair of the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.