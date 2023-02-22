Artists for Ukraine would like to thank Merle Wenger of House of Oak and Sofas on South Main Street in Harrisonburg for so generously hosting our February fundraiser to aid the suffering families of Ukraine. We raised more than $7,000 for humanitarian support. Our deep appreciation also goes out to Sandy Greene and the members of the Harrisonburg Unitarian Fellowship who contributed baked goods and provided help of all kinds for the event. Local musicians, Ukrainian-American Alex Lagoda and Iraqi/Assyrian David Battau, gifted us with their music.
The challenge now is to find other venues — businesses, churches, arts and community spaces — to host future events. OASIS Gallery of Fine Art & Craft, Asbury Methodist Church, Silver Lake Mill, EMU Theater Department and Trinity Presbyterian Church hosted previous fundraisers. These events in 2022 were a “win-win” for all. The fundraisers — centered on donated artworks and free-will offerings, often accompanied by donated baked goods and music — are easy to put on and break down. On a given day, the event usually spans just four hours. So, please, local institutions, consider hosting an Artists for Ukraine fundraiser. Contact us at 540-209-7835 if you have any questions or would like to host an event. Your generosity will be deeply appreciated by the war-torn people of Ukraine.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
