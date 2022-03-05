In some states, Republican-controlled legislatures have passed measures forbidding schools to teach materials that might make any student feel “discomfort” based on their race, sex, or national origin.
These bills are unambiguously directed at controlling what is taught about the history of racism in America. But even if we ignore that purpose, anyone who knows any real history must recognize that such a law forbids teaching the historical truth about much of anything. History includes injustices of all sorts, sure to make students who identify with their nation, or even with humanity, feel “uncomfortable.”
If we Americans feel pride in the great things our nation has done, should we not also feel “discomfort” about the sins in our history?
I went to Nathan Bedford Forrest High School in Jacksonville, Fla., and I don’t recall my white classmates worrying about discomfort our black classmates might feel attending a school named after a founder of the KKK.
And isn’t it remarkable that Republicans who have complained about “snowflakes” on the other side of the political divide, too weak to handle the tough parts of reality, would enact laws to protect white students from feeling pangs of recognizing the moral shortcomings of their ancestors?
It also seems strange that Christians would think such “discomfort” is a bad thing. Jesus begins his teaching by calling on people to repent. The discomfort of recognizing that one has done wrong, in the Christian tradition, is a necessary step toward getting right with God.
April Moore
Broadway
