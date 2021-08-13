I did not attend the RCSB meeting. Yet, I found the article, “School Board Struggled To Keep Order Over Unruly Crowd,” unappealing to read. Why?
The article’s tone and style clearly painted concerned parents quite unfavorably. By approving the article for print, the Daily News-Record shows the same contempt for parents that the school board does (did).
Could it be that traditional parents are completely fed up with “government” that totally disregards citizen input while also jamming policies down their throats they prefer not to swallow?
Shameful!
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.