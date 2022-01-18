We are a seriously divided nation. The gap between those on the right and on the left is becoming ever wider, making it more and more difficult, if not nearly impossible, for our government to function as it should and even for democracy as we know it to survive.
This great divide calls for a Great Uniter. In the Lord's prayer we ask for God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven. Certainly God’s will involves a clear commitment to both truth and justice, and each of these appear to be in short supply in Washington and across our nation.
Regardless of our religious beliefs, we need to be in urgent prayer and in an earnest search for the kind of truth telling and the kind of respectful dialogue that brings us together as a people. Increased division and dissension can only lead to violence and destruction.
The time to repent and to radically change our ways is now. “I have set before you life and death,” states one Biblical text, “therefore choose life, so that you and your children may live.”
Eugene Souder
Harrisonburg
