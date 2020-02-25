I don't know about you, but I'll sure feel safer when we have an unorganized militia ("Rockingham Supervisors To Consider Request For 'Unorganized Militia,'" Feb. 22) marching around in khaki trousers with semi-automatic handguns on their hips (and unloaded semi-automatic AR-15s on their backs for good measure).
Does anyone recognize how frightening and absurd this sounds? I'd like to think the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors does, but sadly can't be confident of that after their irresponsible decision to make our county a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary.
Before turning our fair county into the Wild West, could we stop the hysteria and stick to the actual facts?
1. Guns destroy far more lives than they save.
2. No one is taking guns away from responsible citizens.
3. All we want are commonsense laws to keep guns out of the hands of those who would do themselves or others harm. Is that really too much to ask?
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
