I no longer recognize my country. In the country I grew up in and voluntarily served, the dying wishes of the esteemed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have been honored. In that country the president never would have submitted a replacement for Justice Ginsberg thinking solely of his re-election campaign, a replacement whose philosophies are opposite those Justice Ginsberg fought for.
In that country, Republican senators had integrity. They never would have gone back on their word. When President Obama selected a replacement justice with eight months until the election, Senate Leader McConnell, Lindsey Graham and other senators, said the people should select the next president. He or she then would submit his choice for the new justice.
The country is greatly changed. I do not understand it, and I am frightened and saddened.
Lawrence Rose
Penn Laird
I would suggest, Mr. Rose that the “dying wishes” of Ms. Ginsburg are irrelevant to the nominating of and replacement for a dead judge. I would also suggest that the philosophies of a dead judge are not relevant to determining who will be her or his replacement. I would also suggest that “esteemed” is a very relative term.
