Citizens take for granted freedoms of the press, religion, assembly, speech, voting rights, etc. These freedoms are guaranteed by a democracy composed of federal, state and local governments run by elected "Constitutional Officers." Rockingham County’s government includes the Board of Supervisors, Administrator, Attorney, Sheriff, Registrar, Treasurer and School Board.
School Board meetings are conducted according to federal, state and county codes. Costs for the meetings are paid with county tax revenue. Discussions and documentation are incorporated into meeting minutes which carry legal weight. A citizen among the audience may be recognized and allowed to speak without interruption by the Chairperson. The citizen speaking is exercising a first amendment right to freedom of speech.
At two recent meetings, members of the audience booed, clapped and chanted during Board discussions. This unruly behavior disrupted the meetings and damaged School Board operations. This is dangerous behavior because, if unruly behavior spreads unchecked to other government operations, then your county democracy with its guaranteed freedoms will disappear more quickly and easily than you realize. Augusta and Page counties have experienced similar disruptive behavior.
The Sheriff is responsible for the physical security of the County’s citizens and government operations. These unruly citizens need to be held accountable by the Sheriff.
On Jan. 6, unruly citizens disrupted the operation of the U.S. Congress and endangered yours, mine and the nation’s voting rights. These unruly citizens are now being held accountable by the FBI.
Erik Lerche
Harrisonburg
