At the Rockingham County School Board meeting on April 11, the topic of unsuitable library books came up as it has the past three meetings.
Previously, the request that the text be put on the screen was denied. Reason? There was a child in the room and they didn’t want him exposed to the book. Last meeting, a concerned parent distributed the material in question to the members present.
At Monday’s meeting, Matt Cross used his time to actually read selections from the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. Cross had to use euphemisms or "the f-word" in his quotes. Imagine that. The text as written would not be able to be published in a newspaper or read aloud, but is suitable for children?
After the board heard the excerpts, Cross asked that the book be pulled the next day. Silence from the rest of the School Board. Dan Breeden said there were steps to be taken to remove books. Only thing is that it takes several weeks or months to get this done … perhaps by design?
Wrong is wrong and maybe they should rethink their book review policies. Books too obscene to put in the newspaper surely don’t belong in school libraries. I question the rationale of those who continue to expose children to such filth as this and other such books at taxpayers' expense.
Lois Paul
Port Republic
