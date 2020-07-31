Well now, our so called do-gooders are cleaning up the statue problem in “our” USA. They need to think about a couple other problems.
Books! All books in all libraries in each and every school — such as high school, one through 12, colleges as well as regular bookstores in our country that have the name Robert E. Lee or Jeb Stuart, etc., in it should be put in a big pile and burned to ashes!
The second thing they should be working on is punishing anyone who is heard just speaking the name Robert E. Lee, etc. A thousand dollar fine and at least 10 days in jail should teach them a lesson.
Clinton M. Devier
Harrisonburg
