When gulls and terns return to Virginia’s coast from their wintering grounds in barely two months, they will find no safe place on which to raise their young. South island, where 20,000 royal terns and other birds have nested for 30 years, has been paved over and filled with construction equipment for expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.
Only Gov. Northam can turn this around in the time we have, and all it takes is fill dirt or dredging spoil, as they like it bare. If you care, call him at 804-786 2211 or send a postcard to Gov. Ralph Northam, P.O. Box 1475, Richmond VA 23218
Anne Nielsen
Harrisonburg
