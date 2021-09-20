Today in America, the government that was supposed to be a “government of the people, by the people, for the people”…. has become the enemy of the people. A government that has grown so corrupt, greedy, power-hungry and tyrannical that our constitution is now meaningless. Their answer to every problem has been more government at taxpayer expense…. and less individual liberty. We have a government ruled by thieves, unprincipled career politicians and corporations that pander to the worst vices in our nature. They have very little regard for the rights of American citizens.
I’ve been called an “extremist.” To me, this is nothing but a term used to discredit those who tell the truth. Every time you hear one of the “expert” liars tell you that the COVID scam is our government wanting to save us…. just remember the thousands of American citizens that our government…. led by Joe Biden…. abandoned to the enemy and to a life of torture and death in Afghanistan. I promise you, the U.S. government cares no more for you and me than it does for those Americans left stranded in Afghanistan. Don’t ever forget.
Harold Roberts
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.