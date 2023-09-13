Representative Ben Cline, Senator Mark Warner, and Senator Tim Kaine have the best staff persons anywhere. I know they’re the best because I regularly also contact, in the cause of peace, the offices of U.S. legislators for other areas. Our legislators’ staff are easy to talk with, highly professional and efficient, and unfailingly patient.
But I wonder, how are the legislators themselves doing? Are Sens. Kaine and Warner and Rep. Cline remaining true in their determination to represent the ordinary people here at home?
They are under tremendous pressure from war lobbyists to shovel ever more of our hard-earned money into the military-industrial complex. Not a popular proposition, as the MIC already gets more than half of our money. Currently, our legislators are being asked to hand over an extra $24 billion more of our money to keep the war in Ukraine going. It can’t be easy to tell the reps from the wealthy weapons corporations to take a hike. It is probably nearly impossible to strike one’s war-mongering, wealthy colleagues from one’s datebook.
How are they faring under the pressure? Please give them a call to inquire.
U.S. House of Representatives (ask for our Ben Cline): 202-225-3121 U.S. Senate (ask for our Tim Kaine and our Mark Warner): 202-224-3121.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
This is such a complex topic! On the one hand, I see vast sums going for weapons development, war-gaming, top-heavy military brass, and other things that might be cut back. On the other hand, I see reports of the horrid devastation that Putin has unleashed on the Ukrainians -- men, women, and especially children. I pray for the many heroic people who love their fledgeling, imperfect democracy and are trying to prevent Russia from walking in and taking over. If the Russians are not thrown out of Ukraine, what country will they invade next?
