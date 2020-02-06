In his Jan. 31 letter ("God Must Protect America"), James Kerwin claimed that "Attorney General Barr and the Trump defense team (modern day John Adams) are fighting against media and Democrat disinformation." Please be aware that millions of Democrats believe exactly the opposite -- that it is the Republicans and Republican-leaning media outlets who are spreading disinformation.
Americans everywhere need to find a way of working through their entrenched beliefs. Simply declaring that one side represents The Good and the other represents The Bad, or that one side is righteous and the other is not, will only deepen the rift that has formed in our society. We need to find a way of talking and calmly discussing our differences before America is pulled apart.
Susan Sheridan
Rockingham
