In a recent DN-R Viewpoint, Douglas Wright, DDS comes very close to recommending the drug Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. By so doing he is drilling into very questionable territory. This would be an off label use for Ivermectin and not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Remember former president Donald Trump's disastrous recommendation of Hydroxychloroquin for COVID-19 treatment. Ivermectin is a life saving medication for the treatment of intestinal parasites. William Campbell and Satosi Omura shared the Nobel Prize for its development.
Veterinary use for G.I. parasitic worms and human use for River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis is a major medical advance. Ivermectin is readily available without a prescription on the net and in animal supply stores. Suggesting to the public that it be used for COVID-19 is dangerous. New approved antivirals are close at hand.
Let us use the best medicine, preventative medicine. Let's get vaccinated and boosted. If we do become ill, use approved medication and treatments!
Lawrence Rose
Penn Laird
