Open letter to Red Cross:
I am writing to question why Red Cross is not using hemochromatosis blood? With there being a big shortage of blood, there is a lot of good blood being thrown away every day. Hemochromatosis is not a blood disease. Hemochromatosis is a metabolic condition, and the blood is high in iron, which is usually what people needing blood need. It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as blood that can be used. Other countries us this blood.
Before Red Cross bought out Virginia Blood Services, Virginia Blood Services was using our blood. More than 350 individuals from the surrounding Harrisonburg area were using this service. We were told that Red Cross would also be providing this service for hemochromatosis individuals. It has been over four years and they still are not using our blood. I need to have a phlebotomy at least six times a year at the local hospital, paying $277 each time, and my good, usable blood is thrown away.
I get upset each time I see newspaper articles and TV spots concerning the blood shortage in Virginia. Lots of hemochromatosis blood that could be used by the Red Cross is being thrown away every day.
Please somebody at Red Cross step up to the plate and make sure the blood that is perfectly OK to be used is not thrown away.
Wendell Eberly
Rockingham
