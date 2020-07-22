I have a suggestion for all those who want to do away with all Confederate statues. Instead of tearing them down, take your children to the sites and use the time to discuss the history of slavery. Take you family, take a picnic and enjoy sitting on the base of the statue while the discussion goes on. It should give you the feeling of victory as you remark, "See we won."
The family would benefit from the history lesson that comes alive. This would be like a modern "show and tell. Try to wipe the page clean, but it will never be clean, so use it for instruction.
John Collins
Harrisonburg
