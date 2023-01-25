My mom is a nice lady. But I’ve heard some say some not-so-nice things when on the phone. It happens whenever she tries to pay a bill over the phone but cannot get anyone on the other end. It’s frustrating to be stuck screaming “Option three!" into a phone at 5:03 p.m. on a Friday when the office just closed.
Luckily, our family has only faced these robots when trying to purchase airline tickets or get in touch with our doctors. We have not faced the situation of having our water or electricity shut off because of an unaffordable bill and having no recourse for an entire weekend. However, that is what happens to many Virginians right now. Just this past year over 57,000 Virginians facing a shutoff called the utility service hotline for assistance, according to the Virginia 211 calls website.
The good news is that there are representatives in the General Assembly trying to change this. Virginia Senate Bill 1447 would prevent utilities from disconnecting Virginians on holidays and Fridays. This means that the 5:03 p.m. Friday realization that your power is cut and the fruitless call will not happen.
For many of our neighbors, this bill will save lives. It’s about more than just being frustrated. Many Virginians rely on medical devices that require electricity and they are not all protected. This bill will suspend shutoffs on Fridays, weekends and when temperatures are very cold or very hot.
Please call your state representatives and ask them to support Virginia Senate Bill 1447.
Zander Pellegrino
Harrisonburg
