A controversial topic in today's society is whether or not vaccines should be mandatory. Since vaccines aren't mandatory for all children and there are several exemptions to vaccinating children, some parents choose not to vaccinate their kids due to the growing concern that vaccines cause autism and to their own personal beliefs.
The matter of certain vaccinations can be a situation between life and death and the decision should not be left in uneducated parents' hands. Protecting their children should be the No. 1 thing on a parent's mind and it's a known fact that vaccinations protect millions of people from infectious diseases.
To give the young generation of America a chance, the government should make vaccinations mandatory with little to no exceptions.
Emily Davidson
Harrisonburg
