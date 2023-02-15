The Friendly City for Smart Growth organization has watched as many civic and business groups have pledged support for Bluestone Town Center.
Well, our team has three wishes for Valentine’s Day.
First, we hope everyone who lives in Harrisonburg has a warm and welcoming home. And we support efforts to find more affordable housing for those families in need.
Second, we hope those folks with housing affordability problems, who live outside Harrisonburg, find housing help from own current community. We welcome new folks to Harrisonburg, but not because we are thought of as western Virginia’s low-cost housing center.
And, we hope that HRHA will consider this offer from us;
“We would welcome rezoning for a kinder, gentler development in this area. We could support squeezing a growing Mt. Crawford onto this land, but we believe another Elkton or Broadway sized community in this area is not a Friendly City development.
We would insist on a design that separates poultry and people; And we would prefer a design created with input from 2 or 3 Garbers/Dogwood residents, 2 or 3 potential new residents, as well as land planners, architects, builders, and realtors. We are all Harrisonburg!”
Finally, we hope those civic and business groups that pledged support for affordable housing at BTC, consider paying their workforce employees higher wages, so they might have more housing options.
Jared Scripture
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.