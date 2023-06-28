On May 16, Jayne Docherty invoked Valley Interfaith Action’s March 21 launch to speak against Senator Obenshain and promote a political candidate. As co-chairs of Valley Interfaith Action, we disavow this letter and are compelled to make clear the positions of Valley Interfaith Action.
We are collectively led by people who are accountable to their institutions. We are committed to the discipline of transparent and democratic decision-making. The May 16 letter to the editor, authored by an individual without knowledge or consent by VIA leaders, violated our discipline and core value of accountability.
We are strictly nonpartisan and will not engage in partisan politics. We believe in ordinary people engaging with corporate and elected leaders to solve everyday issues that affect Valley residents. We work across lines that often divide us. As pressures on the family increase and our nation becomes increasingly polarized, this work is important now more than ever. For 300 years, the Valley has been a place for refugees, religious diversity and diverse political and social practices. We find hope in these roots, and we are committed to fulfilling their promise and co-create a Valley where all families thrive.
Valley Interfaith Action has and expects to continue to have a productive relationship with Senator Obenshain, in particular, as we work to address gaps in childcare and transportation in our community so that more children have access to a quality early education, Pre-K teachers earn a living wage and Rockingham residents can get where they need to go.
Adam Blagg and Ann Pettit
VIA Co-Chairs
Penn Laird
