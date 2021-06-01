It was announced in Thursday's Daily News-Record that Turner Ashby volleyball coach Gina Troyer is ending her coaching role. It was impressive what her different rivals throughout the Valley had to say about her.
Gina has dedicated over half of her life to volleyball, whether it was being a Luray Bulldog player or coaching at TA. Gina had a close relationship with her players and cares a lot.
High school sports in the Shenandoah Valley is losing a local legend.
Jeff Kibler
Luray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.