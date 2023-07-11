In an age when many local newspapers are going out of business completely, it is encouraging that the DN-R has found creative ways to continue to serve the Valley. We subscribe to an online version of a national newspaper but depend on the DN-R for coverage of local stories and appreciate how it keeps a watchful eye on local news as well as spreading encouraging stories of what our neighbors are doing to improve our already very good communities all over the Valley. The only way to have a good newspaper is to support it!
Bill Reinhold
Bridgewater
