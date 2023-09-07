Recently my friend Tom Reynolds published a commentary in this newspaper, to which I feel obliged to respond. In his opinion we have a duty and an obligation to our democracy to vote.
I have served for many years in this community in elected and appointed positions. I take my responsibility to good governance seriously, but I have a different opinion.
Over 200 years ago, the patriots fought for my and your right to vote, and subsequently that privilege has been defended. That right was purchased for us at a great price.
I feel my vote is valuable. Because it was purchased for me at so great a price, I will not cast it lightly. For the past two presidential election cycles, I have been sorely disappointed in the selection that both the Republicans and Democrats have put forward. If those parties continue in their habit of placing before the nation seriously flawed people, claiming these are the best we have, I will not reward either party with the one thing of mine they want, my vote.
The selection process for these nominations must be reformed. If I submit and give my vote to the lesser of the two evils, I have rewarded the parties for their nominees and there will be no reason for a re-assessment of the process. Rather, if current trends hold, I will withhold my vote as protest or find a third alternative. That is my duty and my obligation.
Tim Hulings
Bridgewater
