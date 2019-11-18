For several years after I returned from the war, I was deeply ambivalent about the military, my country, and the people who thanked me for my service. Then the darnedest thing happened! A con man defrauded his way into a minority victory in a presidential election, and started selling my country out to Vladimir Putin and the Russian mafia.
A large number of fake patriots and even some newspapermen went along for the ride and started betraying our allies abroad and our democracy at home. Suddenly, I think it is time for veterans to stand up one more time and fight the corruption at the heart of Trumpism.
Evan Knappenberger
Wardensville, W.Va.
(1) comment
So let me get this straight, Ukrainians begged Obama for military assistance, and Obama sent, literally, socks, blankets and food rations. Obama BETRAYED OUR ALLY and said he did NOT want to agitate PUTIN by sending arms to Ukraine. You know why he didn’t want to agitate Putin? Because he was a feckless loser who did whatever Putin told him to do. Out goes the feckless, spineless Obama and in comes Trump who hears the same calls for assistance and delivers a boatload of Russian tank busting Javelin missiles to the Ukraine military. How is that selling out to Russia exactly? When it comes to dealing with Russia, there was no bigger ‘do nothing’ president in American history than Obama, none, it’s not even close, and that IS considering Bill “$500,000 for a 30 minute talk to Kremlin bankers” Clinton too. Ukrainians are thanking us for electing Trump because Hillary would have told Putin that a $100,000,000 donation to her charity is all it would take to send more socks and blankets to Ukraine instead of Russian tank busting missiles. Democrats and liberals would have seen nothing wrong with that either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.