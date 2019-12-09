I think that revenge porn is disgusting and that anyone who partakes in it should be given a felony (“Let’s Make Revenge Porn An Automatic Felony,” Nov. 11). I also believe that those affected should be the one to choose the extent of the punishment because they are the ones who this directly affected.
A person’s body belongs to them no matter what, and these people who are exploiting them should be given serious consequences. No one has the right to tell a person how much their pain and suffering is worth. No one should ever be told, “Oh, what happened to you is terrible and traumatic and will haunt you for years to come. Here’s $400.” These people endure psychological trauma that they may very well carry with them for the rest of their lives and we want to tell them, “Well, here’s some money.”
Brooke Ritchie
Rockingham
I don't think having the victims of a crime determine the punishment for the crime would work very well. Just saying.
