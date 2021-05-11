During a Planning Commission meeting, County Attorney Tom Miller pointed out that county agents are free to ignore the comprehensive development plan to approve the non-conforming Boyers Crossing development … legally.
Hopefully, the county administration doesn’t rely on “legally binding status” to determine where the boundaries are for keeping their word. They unanimously approved the plan and in doing so, agreed to follow covenants within it.
Just because one can legally cross that line doesn’t mean one should. That isn’t a good look for local governance, and I for one am grateful that Tom isn’t in charge. I don’t believe that anyone in the county administration operates under that code.
Maybe that isn’t what Tom meant ... though I think that is exactly what he meant. Tom was correct pointing out “wording” confusion; but unfortunately, it’s his own.
The “violation” referenced in the meeting wasn’t of a law, Tom, it is of public trust.
Craig Short
Rockingham
