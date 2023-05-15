America continues to have increasing violence. Too many guns is only part of the problem. T.V., movies and other violent forms of so-called entertainment each play a role. The National Rifle Association and gun-dealer pushes for sales — and intentional lies from some news sources — have a role; as well as smartphones, Facebook and other social media that get away from direct personal interaction so that persons become objects, not human.
All add up to an attitude of accepting violence as a norm. The solution is simple if we all try. Love your neighbor; do unto others as you would do to yourself; judge not, for you will be judged as you judge. Maybe we could just give these values a chance.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
