In the Virginia governor’s race, there is an issue of just who is the Republican candidate. In the recent debate, there was no mention of the former president’s endorsement, even when asked repeatedly.
Maybe he is a “Trumpkind,” one who is following in the former president’s footsteps without mentioning what that means. He also has made millions in questionable fashion. He is promoting tax breaks, without any means of balancing the state budget, just as the former president did with his tax cut for the rich, raising the indebtedness of the U.S. by an inflationary trillion. He promotes his support for Virginia farmers, but has no statewide farm policy, just like the former president did with the West Virginia coal miners. He says he is for the little guy, but his own financial wealth was by selling out to those whose lives were in his hands, one with housing and the other with nursing homes.
Why is the Virginia Republican candidate afraid to claim his relationship with the former president? Is it his distaste of the reckless posturing, double dealing and twice impeached behavior? Or is it because he might be just like our former president. Does his experience in the democratic process assure us? Just like our former president, there was none, and there is none in our Republican candidate. They are two birds of the feather; two guys who are rich and just want to build a power nest. Do we want this “Trumpkind” as our Virginia governor?
Andy Sale
Rockingham
