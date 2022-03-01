Something occurred to me when I was reading that the Board of Supervisors declined to approve a solar energy facility near Dayton. What if the residents who live next to the out-of-state power plants that supply 55% of the electricity that Virginia residents consume no longer wanted to live next to them? What if they decided that power plants take away from the beauty of the landscape? I wonder if the residents of Virginia would give up all their electric gadgets, grow more of their own food and put Yankee Candle out of business. I suspect not.
This area is targeted for development in the future. My question would be where will the electricity come from for all the houses and businesses that will be built there? More coal-fired power plants in Ohio? Virginia needs more large-scale solar and wind facilities in our community. Not more whining.
Tad Williams
Harrisonburg
