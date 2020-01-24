It is very important for the Virginia economy, mental health costs and basic morality that our delegates and senators support HB1663 and SB868, known as the “Virginia Values Act.”
These bills, if made law, will extend housing, employment and public accommodations nondiscrimination protections to our colleagues, friends, family members and neighbors who identify as gay, lesbian, transgender, etc. Currently, these individuals have no legal resource if they are fired from their jobs or denied housing because of their sexual orientation and gender identities.
This discrimination is real, in our communities, and has consequences. Imagine finding out, as one Realtor in our community has shared on Facebook, that a house seller refused your offer because you are gay. That is bad for business, harmful to mental health, and lacks morality.
Would our senator and delegates fire an employee for being gay? I hope not. And no one else should, either.
Rob Alexander
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.