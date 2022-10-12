Exciting news from the Republican committees of the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, our headquarters for 2022 has officially opened! Located in The Offices, 31 N, Federal St., in downtown Harrisonburg, hours of operation are Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Come by for your Ben Cline yard signs and city candidate information. Also, please note that the Madison Center for Civic Engagement will host a Harrisonburg City Council candidate forum at Memorial Hall 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Pat Haden
Chair, Harrisonburg City Republican Committee
Harrisonburg
