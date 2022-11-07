America has always been a country of record breakers, but unfortunately we’ve been breaking the wrong kinds of records. This year we have seen the highest inflation in 40 years, more illegal border crossings in our nation’s history and -- disturbingly -- the highest murder rate in 20 years. That is why it was appalling to see on Jennifer Lewis’ Facebook page, 6th District Candidate for Congress, support for defunding the police.
“Defund now” she said after a tragic incident in Ohio when police were required to use deadly force against a young man branching a weapon on them. While some have played the defund the police movement off as a simple call for greater focus on mental health training, Mrs. Lewis said “it’s not just a slogan, it’s a policy position to defund cops.” Mrs. Lewis is exploiting these terrible tragedies where our law enforcement officers are put into no-win situations to push her dangerous and radical policy proposal.
Our congressman, Ben Cline, was a prosecutor right here in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. We can count on him to cast votes that will keep our communities safe and fight back against the rising crime wave that has risen from the enactment of these terrible policies Jennifer Lewis pushes.
Donna Moser
Rockingham
