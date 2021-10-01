Thanks for the Sept. 30 editorial, “Improve Access For Rural Areas.” The editor’s sentiments are my own. As a Rockingham County resident with inadequate access to robust internet connectivity, I’m encouraged that my county is finally taking steps to investigate broadband service. Too bad we haven’t had badly needed leadership from local elected officials sooner, given this critical infrastructure shortage in our area. Surely recent events have illustrated how vital internet service is.
One local candidate, Bill Helsley, recognizes that residents in rural counties, especially Rockingham, want — and really need — this service. He also understands it’s definitely an essential service: for our schools and emergency services, for our businesses and local economy, and for those who, like me, now have only limited opportunities for fast, reliable internet access. It’s also needed for community resilience.
Rockingham residents might want to keep this in mind when they vote.
Joy Loving
Grottoes
